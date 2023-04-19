Tributes paid to student who died after being pulled from Brighton Marina

A woman who died after she was pulled from the water near Brighton Marina, during Storm Noa, has been named as 24-year-old Sai Kommareddy.

The Cranfield University student, who was studying for a Masters degree in astronautics and space engineering, died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital on April 11.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Brighton Marina just after 4pm following reports of a person in the water.

Miss Kommareddy's death was confirmed the following day by Sussex Police.

An RNLI lifeboat conducting a search in the sea Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sussex Police said: "Emergency services conducted a search off Brighton beach shortly after 4pm on Tuesday April 11.

"Sadly, the body of a woman was found. Her next of kin have been informed.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM coroner."

A spokesperson for Cranfield University said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy, who was studying at Cranfield University.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know this loss is devastating and we are supporting friends, family and our wider student and staff community.

"We would encourage anyone affected by this news to reach out to our wellbeing team for support and advice."

The coastguard helicopter was launched on April 12 at Brighton Palace Pier Credit: ITV News Meridian

A second body was found washed up on the beach off Brighton Palace Pier during the heavy winds a day later (12 April).

A major air and sea rescue operation was launched at 4pm and suspended overnight after six hours.

Operations restarted the next morning (13 April) but Sussex Police confirmed a body had been found at 8.15am.