Police have made two further arrests in their investigation of a murder in Southampton.

Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Thornhill, in the early hours of Saturday, 25 February.

Two simultaneous warrants were conducted by specialist officers and local Neighbourhood Policing Teams at addresses in Bentley Green and Ekless Court, Sarisbury Green at 6am this morning (19 April).

A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody at this time.

Mr Noke's family previously paid tribute to him and said he was a 'kind and loving member of our family'.