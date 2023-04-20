A £200,000 grant fund has been launched by Chichester District Council businesses to help Midhurst Town Centre businesses, following the fire at the Angel Inn hotel and the neighbouring buildings on the A286 North Street.

The funding has been set aside to support businesses who are reliant on footfall and have seen a negative impact on their business since the A286 at North Street has been closed to vehicles.

Independent businesses located in Midhurst Town Centre are eligible to apply for up to £1,800 of funding. They must be based on North Street, Rumbolds Hill, West Street, Red Lion Street, Knockhundred Row, Bepton Road, Grange Road or Market Square to qualify.

Businesses must also be located in premises trading as a retail shop, a café, restaurant, pub, take-away, hairdresser or beautician and they need to have been trading in Midhurst on 15 March 2023.

A multi-agency recovery group says it's committed to doing everything it can to reopen North Street to vehicles as soon as possible and to support those businesses affected by the incident.