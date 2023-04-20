8,000 disposable barbecues, that were removed from sale following last year's devastating heathland fires, are to be dismantled and recycled in Dorset.

Litter Free Dorset is hosting the event today (20 April) and the component parts will be recycled by W&S, the recycling contractor for Dorset and BCP Councils.

The six tonnes of charcoal will be transported to Swanage Railway to be used in the Steam Train.

Emma Teasdale, Litter Free Dorset Coordinator said: "Disposable Barbecues pose a grave danger to Dorset’s natural environment and wildlife; they are also single-use and incredibly wasteful. Of course we want people to enjoy their summer and make the most of our beautiful county, but this should not be at the cost of the environment.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service attended 123 heathland fires across the county during last year. Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service

"We are asking people to make the change by avoiding single-use items including disposable barbecues, and to look for reusable alternatives."

Southern Co-op has permanently removed disposable barbecues from sale.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive of Southern Co-op said: "Sadly we have witnessed the devastating impact that disposable barbecues can have to both people and wildlife if they are not disposed of responsibly. Removing them from sale was an important move to protect our local wildlife and ecosystems as part of our longstanding commitment to reduce our impact on the environment."

The summer of 2022 was one of the hottest on record, and the driest since 1976, and Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service attended 123 heathland fires across the county during last year.