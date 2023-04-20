Celebrity friends of Paul O’Grady have begun to arrive for the TV star’s funeral.

Close friends and family were invited to the service, which was due to begin shortly after 3pm this afternoon (20 April).

Among those invited were Jo Brand, Peter Tatchell, Gaby Roslin, Alan Carr and Ronnie Wood.

The church dates back to the 12th century where it was built by the Normans.

The exterior of the church. Credit: ITV Meridian

Personal notes from his family, including his daughter, Sharyn Mousley, were left outside today, attached to wreaths of lilies, in an apparent nod to the star’s famous drag alter ego, Lily Savage.

A trio of puppies from the Battersea Dogs And Cats Home also greeted friends and family arriving for the funeral.

Guests were welcomed to the Church in the Kent village of Bonnington by sombre music from the Salvation Army Band.

Andre Portasio, Paul's Husband, arrives at the church with Maltese Conchita. Credit: ITV Meridian

The funeral procession moved through the village while hundreds of well-wishers looked on.

His husband Andre Portasio was emotional as he rode on the carriage drawn by two black horses with one of couple’s dogs on his lap.

Nine limousines followed with a cortege including motorbikes behind them.

O’Grady, who rose to fame as Lily Savage before going on to host a string of television programmes as himself, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at his home on March 28 at the age of 67.

Born in Birkenhead on the Wirral, Merseyside, he later adopted Kent as his home for more than 20 years.