Watch ITV Meridian's special broadcast on the day of Paul O'Grady's funeral.

ITV Meridian has put together a special programme on the day of Paul O'Grady's funeral, celebrating the life of the TV star and animal lover.

Paul was a friend of the show and a keen watcher of ITV Meridian, once saying he had no reason to put the telly on until 6pm.

The broadcast, from the village of Aldington, a place Paul called home for more than 20 years covers his funeral and looks back on the life he led.

From all of us at Meridian, thank you Paul.