ITV Meridian pays tribute to Paul O'Grady with a special programme from Aldington

Watch ITV Meridian's special broadcast on the day of Paul O'Grady's funeral.

ITV Meridian has put together a special programme on the day of Paul O'Grady's funeral, celebrating the life of the TV star and animal lover.

Paul was a friend of the show and a keen watcher of ITV Meridian, once saying he had no reason to put the telly on until 6pm.

The broadcast, from the village of Aldington, a place Paul called home for more than 20 years covers his funeral and looks back on the life he led.

From all of us at Meridian, thank you Paul.

Paul O'Grady: ITV Meridian viewer and friend of the programme