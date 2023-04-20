Children at Aldington Primary School have created artwork that will be displayed outside the school as Paul O'Grady's funeral procession passes by.

Paul was an advocate for the village and worked closely with the school since moving to the village more than 20 years ago.

The star, known for his love of animals, attended events at the site - including opening its summer fete.

Pupils were given time on Wednesday (19 April) to draw pictures for the TV star, who passed away suddenly three weeks ago.

Many students chose to draw pictures of dogs, which will be put on a big love heart outside the school gates.

Children at Aldington Primary School tell ITV Meridian why they are drawing pictures for Paul O'Grady.

Thousands are expected to line the streets of Aldington this afternoon (20 April), as Paul's funeral procession passes through the village.

Pupils at the primary school will be among them and will line up outside the school to pay their respects.

It comes after O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to line the streets to mourn the comedian, expressing his “deep gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” he has received in the wake of O’Grady’s death.

Residents have been invited to stand on Roman Road, Forge Hill or New Road Hill between 2.10pm and 2.45pm on Thursday, although Mr Portasio, who married O’Grady in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2017, asked to "respect the villagers and the local area".

