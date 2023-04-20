Two former Sussex police officers have had allegations of breaching standards of professional behaviour proven against them after one downloaded pornography whilst on duty and the other was in possession of illegal drugs whilst off duty.

The officers were the subject of separate accelerated misconduct hearings presided by the Chief Constable at Sussex Police HQ, Lewes, on Wednesday (19 April).

An accelerated misconduct hearing is held when there is incontrovertible evidence and it is in the public interest to remove the officer from service as soon as possible, or in the case of an ex-officer, to have them placed on the barred list.

The first hearing concerned former police officer PC Matthew Jukes, 23, who was based on West Sussex division. It was alleged that he had downloaded prohibited pornography which necessitated a criminal investigation by Sussex Police. He was suspended from duty and the investigation confirmed he had downloaded prohibited images. It was further alleged that he had admitted downloading pornography in bulk and subsequent enquiries showed that some of these downloads had been made while he was on duty.

This matter amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour of duties and responsibilities. Chief Constable Shiner found the allegations proven and therefore he would have been dismissed from the force, had he not already resigned.

The second hearing concerned former police officer PC Daniel Matthews, 48, who was based on West Sussex division.

It was alleged that he was found, whilst off duty, to be in personal possession of controlled drugs classed A, B and C by the Misuse of Drugs Act following an investigation. He was suspended from duty and subsequently accepted a police caution for the offences of drugs possession under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This matter amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour of discreditable conduct and Chief Constable Shiner found the allegations proven and therefore he would have been dismissed from the force, had he not already resigned.

Chief Constable Shiner said: "I expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the force’s values, the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour. The conduct of these officers fell far short of those high standards.

"Never has it been more important for the behaviours and actions of every person who serves within policing to be beyond exemplary.

"As a Chief, I will continue to drive out those whose conduct falls short of the high standards that I, my colleagues, and importantly, our communities rightly expect."