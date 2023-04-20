A deer was saved by rescue crews in Salisbury after becoming trapped on a river bank near the town centre.

Crews from the city's fire station and specialist water rescue teams from Poole were called to The Maltings just after midday on Thursday (April 19).

Upon arrival they were confronted with one of their more unusual rescue missions, with the small deer stranded on the river bank.

Rescue crews waded into the Avon to rescue the deer trapped on the river bank Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue

The rescuers waded into the River Avon to rescue the stricken animal.

After being taken to safety, the deer was checked over by a local vet.

It's not clear how it came to be on the river bank.