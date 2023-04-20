A repeat shoplifter who attacked a restaurant worker in Canterbury has been jailed and barred from the city centre on his release.

Kieron Carter, who is 29 and of no fixed address, admitted racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 12 counts of theft at Folkestone Magistrates' Court.

He was jailed for a year and given a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering the city centre for two years.

A restraining order was also imposed, which stops him going into Tesco Express in New Dover Road for two years.

Carter repeatedly shoplifted from a supermarket in Canterbury between July and September 2022.

On 25 July 2022, Carter refused to leave the outside seating area of a restaurant in the city, despite not having ordered anything.

When a member of staff asked him to move on, he made racist comments and attempted to headbutt the victim, before slapping him.

Inspector Paul Stoner, of Canterbury's Community Safety Unit, said: "My officers are determined to protect Canterbury's businesses and their staff from repeat offenders like Carter."

"I hope the jail term imposed following this investigation, and the court orders we were granted, give traders some peace of mind.'We will continue working to bring offenders of this kind to justice and take robust action whenever appropriate."