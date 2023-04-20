The Last Word: April 2023

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts April's edition of The Last Word

A new plan for coping with the numbers of small boats making their way to the South of England.

The cost of living: why is it still going up, and is the ceiling in sight?

Local elections two weeks away: what are the issues that will sway the voters?

And does it all add up? The Prime Minister wants us to get serious about numbers.

To discuss all this and more:

Tim Loughton, the Conservative MP for East Worthing & Shoreham

Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury

Danny Chambers, the LibDem candidate for Winchester

Danny Chambers tells us how - as a vet - he sees some people being forced to euthanise their animals, because the cost of upkeep has become punitive.

Tim Loughton says LibDem 'lies' about sewage dumping, can lead to death threats on Tory MPs, and vandalism of their offices.

And Rosie Duffield gives a cautious welcome to a plan to make small boats crossings less viable by increasing safe and legal routes.