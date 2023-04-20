A former Gurkha soldier attempting to become the world’s first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest has reached base camp.

Hari Budha Magar and his guide Krish Thapa have been acclimatising, doing altitude training and conducting final kit tests ahead of the final push for the summit.

The 44-year-old from climber from Canterbury lost both of his legs in Afghanistan to an IED in 2010.

He was instrumental in persuading Nepal officials to overturn the ban on people with disabilities climbing the world's highest peak.

Hari explained: “Just a few years ago, someone with a disability like me wouldn’t have been allowed to attempt Everest, but here we are about to take on the world’s tallest mountain.”

Hari Budha Magar and his team at Everest base camp

Hari is aiming to use the expedition to raise awareness of disability.

He wants to change perceptions on what is possible, showing that with the right mindset everyone, irrespective of their disability, can climb their “own mountain”.

“We can achieve anything if we have a positive attitude and right mindset and adapt our life according to a particular time and situation,” said Hari.

Hari is hoping to raise money for the charities that have helped him Credit: Claire Sosna-Bowd

Hari continued: “We just completed our final training climb on Mera Peak, which was amazing. Our equipment is ready - and so are we.

“I’m feeling nervous of course, but confident and so excited. It’s all been leading up to this moment.”

After raising enough money to fund his epic challenge, Hari has now switched his fundraising focus to raise vital funds for five key charities that helped him on his road to recovery, since losing his legs.

He's hoping to begin his push for the top to coincide with the King's coronation in May depending on a suitable weather window.