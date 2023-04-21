More than a tonne of cocaine has been found floating in the English Channel.

UK Border Force seized 'a major package of drugs' on Wednesday (19 April), collected it and brought it into Dover for examination.

A forensic test has confirmed that they contain cocaine with an estimated weight of one tonne and investigations are on-going.

This comes after new data revealed record amounts of cocaine and ketamine seized by Border Force and police forces since records began.

More than a tonne of cocaine were found floating in the English Channel. Credit: Home Office

In the year ending March 2022, Border Force and the police seized the following quantities:

for Class A seizures, 18,767kg of cocaine, 1,412kg of heroin and 43kg of crack cocaine

for Class B seizures, 35,436kg of herbal cannabis, 1,837kg of ketamine and 243kg of amphetamines

for Class C seizures, 2.5 million doses of anabolic steroids and 21kg of GHB

Steve Dann, Border Force Chief Operating Officer said: "These seizures send a clear message to anyone prepared to smuggle illegal drugs into the country that we remain committed to tackle often violent and exploitative drug supply chains."Border Force Officers involved in these seizures can be proud of their work in stopping these dangerous drugs from entering our communities."