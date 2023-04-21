A man from Folkestone, who offered waste disposal services on Facebook only to then fly-tip, has been fined by magistrates.

Lee Nelson, of Hollands Avenue in Folkestone, dumped furniture, mattresses, a bed base and electrical appliances in Sandy Lane after charging £90 online to dispose of the items.

The waste was discovered by Folkestone & Hythe District Council on 15 March 2022 and Nelson was identified as the culprit.

Mr Nelson pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and failure to provide waste transfer notes at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 12 April 2023.

He was fined £700 and ordered to pay £70 compensation and £180 costs – a bill totalling nearly £1,000.

A Folkestone & Hythe District Council spokesperson said: "Fly-tipping is anti-social, a nuisance and comes at a price as Mr Nelson has now found out.

"Online services can seem too good to be true sometimes – you should never let someone take your waste away until they have proved they are legitimate.

"You can do this by checking they have a trade waste licence and ensure they provide you with a waste transfer notice for the items removed. Without these documents, you could be liable for a fine too."