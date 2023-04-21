A man who trapped his former partner inside her home and set it on fire has been jailed.

Patrick Blenman, 56, attacked his former partner, a 32-year-old woman, at a property in Sandhurst in the early hours of 10 August 2021.

He then padlocked her inside the address before setting a fire by the front door.

The victim had to escape the property by jumping from a third floor window.

Blenham was arrested by Thames Valley Police on the same day as the attack.

Following a trial last month, a unanimous jury found Blenham guilty of one count of assault, one count of arson and one count of false imprisonment.

The jury found Blenham not guilty of one count of making threats to kill.

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ryan Powell said: “I’m pleased that Patrick Blenman has been jailed for this horrendous attack on his former partner.

“This was an extremely traumatic experience for the victim, who was padlocked inside a building by Blenham, before he then set a fire to the front door.

“The victim had to escape the building by jumping from a third floor window. She sustained injuries from both the assault and jumping from the window as well as psychological trauma from the incident. The victim was supported by specially trained officers while at court.

“This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police is relentless in its pursuit and disruption of perpetrators of violence against women and girls. Last year we increased formal action in domestic abuse cases by 32%.

“Policing plays a critical role in preventing harm and bringing offenders to justice, however we also work with our partners and communities to tackle this societal issue."

Blenman, of Consort Avenue, Cambridge, was jailed for two and a half years at Reading Crown Court on Friday (21 April).