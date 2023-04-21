Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of unprovoked attacks on members of the public in Eastbourne and Hastings.

On Wednesday 12 April, a person was walking along Bohemia Road in Hastings at around 7.30pm when they were hit in the face with an apple, causing minor injuries.

On Thursday 13 April, a person was hit in the arm with a tomato while walking along Firle Road, Eastbourne, at just before 8pm.

Meanwhile, on Friday 14 April, at approximately 1.15pm, a person was hit with a tomato while walking in St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne.

Shortly after this, a person was struck in the face with an unknown object in Ashford Road, Eastbourne, causing minor injuries.

Later on the same day, at around 2.40pm, a person was near Lidl in Bohemia Road, Hastings, when they were hit in the head with a tomato.

And shortly after this, a further two attacks happened in The Bourne, Hastings. A person was hit to the head with a tomato and a person was hit in the face with an unknown object, causing serious injuries.

Investigator Caroline Bendell, from the Hastings Criminal Investigation Department, said: "Most of these attacks have occurred during daytime hours when the victims have been out alone in open and public places.

"In all cases, the victims have been going about their daily routine when they have been hit by items believed to have been thrown or propelled in some way from a vehicle.

"There have been no links established between each of the victims, however it is believed that these incidents are part of a series.

"We are asking any witnesses to come forward and any further victims.

"You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1076 of 14/04. If you are in danger, always call 999."