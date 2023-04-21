Police were called to a Tesco Superstore in Dorset last night (Thursday 20 April) after a group of youths decided to have a water bomb fight in the store.

Weymouth and Portland Police were called to the store on Park Road by the manager after the young people began throwing water bombs in the customer toilets.

Before officers arrived store staff had managed to remove them from the facilities and send them home.

In recent weeks, police had been working to clamp down on anti-social behaviour among children.

Officers have since reviewed the CCTV, and the youths are known to them.

A spokesperson for Weymouth and Portland Police said: "Whilst on patrol, we were contacted by the manager of Tesco.

"Sadly some local youths had attended the store and decided to have a water bomb fight in the customer toilets.

"We have viewed the CCTV, and know those involved. Will be following this up with the Dorset Council ASB team, and Tesco."

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.