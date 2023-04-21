Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being raped in Brighton.

The incident is said to have taken place on the top floor of the NCP Car Park in Russell Road at around 6.10am on Saturday (April 15).

The woman in her 30s is receiving support from specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of rape, as well as theft and possession of a Class B drug.

A 41-year-old man from Brighton has also been arrested on suspicion of rape.Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Matt Stevens said: “We understand this is a shocking incident that will cause concern among the community.

“A full and thorough investigation is underway and we swiftly identified two suspects who have been brought into custody."

Anyone who has dashcam footage or might have witnessed anything around the time of the incident is being asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 276 of 15/04.