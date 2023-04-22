Cyclist 'seriously injured' following crash on A22 in East Sussex as public told to avoid area
A cyclist has been "seriously injured" following a crash on a major A-road this morning (Saturday 22 April).
The crash, which involved a car and a cyclist, happened on the A22 at Golden Cross in East Sussex.
An air ambulance has been at the scene.
Wealden Police said: "One lane of the A22 at Golden Cross is currently closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist, who has sustained serious injuries.
"Please avoid the area if you can.
"The incident is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact us, quoting Op Dunstable."
More to follow.