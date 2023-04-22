Cyclist 'seriously injured' following crash on A22 in East Sussex as public told to avoid area

KENT SURREY SUSSEX AIR AMBULANCE CHARITY LIBRARY PIC
An air ambulance has been at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A cyclist has been "seriously injured" following a crash on a major A-road this morning (Saturday 22 April).

The crash, which involved a car and a cyclist, happened on the A22 at Golden Cross in East Sussex.

An air ambulance has been at the scene.

Wealden Police said: "One lane of the A22 at Golden Cross is currently closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist, who has sustained serious injuries.

"Please avoid the area if you can.

"The incident is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact us, quoting Op Dunstable."

More to follow.