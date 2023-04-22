Drivers have been warned that SOS phones are down on a section of smart motorway.

Gantry signs displaying the message 'No SOS phones for 4 miles' were spotted on Saturday afternoon.

The emergency roadside telephones are a key feature of refuge areas on smart motorways and on stretches of hard shoulder.

The issues are affecting junctions 5-6 on the M25 between Clacket Lane and Godstone which a National Highways spokesperson told ITV News are down to a line fault which engineers are trying to resolve as soon as possible.

Drivers are being told there are extra motorway patrols in place while the control room is keeping a close eye on cameras, while the problem is being rectified.

Anyone who does breakdown on a section of motorway is urged to call 999.

The glitches follow an announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that all new smart motorways will be scrapped.

It follows years of safety concerns by campaigners but the Department for Transport assures motorists that the smart motorways are safer than conventional ones.