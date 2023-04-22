Part of the M20 in Kent is closed this weekend so that repair and maintenance work can be carried out on the Great River Stour bridge.

Coastbound junctions 9 to 10a will be closed until 6am on Monday 24 April. On weeknights next week, the road will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

London bound junctions 10a to 9 will be closed from 8pm tomorrow (Sunday 23 April) until 6am on Monday 24 April.

The work to the Great River Stour bridge includes bridge repairs, waterproofing and resurfacing.

National Highways says a signed diversion will be in place in both directions from the M20 junction 6 via the A229, M2, A2 and A20.

Diversion route for coastbound traffic Credit: National Highways

Diversion route for London bound traffic Credit: National Highways

Local access will be maintained from junctions 7 to 10a, however drivers won't be able to drive through the closed stretch of road.