Sussex Police has seized 54 dogs and two horses in a "poor condition" living near Chichester.

The Rural Crime Team rescued the animals kept in inadequate living conditions at an address in Hambrook.

A warrant was carried out under the Animal Welfare Act by the RSPCA and the local authority.

A search of the address found the dogs, including day old puppies, and the two horses. A vet said they were not being adequately cared for.

Sergeant Tom Carter from the Rural Crime Team said: “We seized a large quantity of dogs and two horses in a poor condition with a variety of untreated medical conditions.

"These are now being cared for while we carry out a thorough investigation.”

The force says a 57-year-old man will be interviewed voluntarily in connection with animal welfare offences.