A plea has been issued to drivers in Oxfordshire after a parked car blocked the fire service's forecourt.

Slade Park Fire Station, part of Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, posted a picture of a van which had stopped and parked outside the front of the station.

In a post, they said: "Gentle reminder, our fire engine is available 24/7 and we need to be able to respond to emergencies when needed.

"Please refrain from parking infront of our bay doors or stopping to deliver as this could cost us vital time when attending an incident."

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it's "a regular problem at Slade Park Fire Station".

It added: "Please park considerately, and NEVER on a Fire Station forecourt. Seconds can cost lives."

