Victims of a burglary in Worthing barricaded themselves in a bedroom while thieves threatened to hurt them.

Sussex Police was called to a report of a break-in at the house in Lansdowne Road, near the junction with Wallace Avenue, at about 12.23am on Tuesday 18 April.

The force said people inside the house managed to barricade themselves in a bedroom while the suspects, which they described as a number of men with south London accents, searched the property and made threats to harm them.

Detective Sergeant Lou Baileff said: “This was a traumatising experience for the occupants, who were left shaken but thankfully not hurt.

"They are receiving safeguarding support from our officers and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances – including the motive behind them – are ongoing.”

The suspects left the scene with items including a laptop, an iPad and keys.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. People can report anything they saw online or by calling 101 quoting reference 47230070770.

