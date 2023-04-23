Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham caught up with Team Brit as they competed in the Britcar Trophy tournament at Brands Hatch in Kent

Team Brit is quite unique although you wouldn't really know that if you saw the squad's drivers racing around any track in an adrenaline fuelled tournament. And that's the point.

The all-disabled racing squad uses innovative technology to adapt racing cars so they can be driven at the same speed and level as their competitors, an equal playing field.

Among the ten drivers is former army officer Paul Fullick, from Southampton in Hampshire, who is now in his second season with Team Brit after having his right leg amputated following a motorbike accident.

Being involved is like having a second family says Paul, who took up the sport three weeks after surgery.

Team Brit on the racing track at Brands Hatch, Kent Credit: ITV Meridian

"I was amazed they let me do it, but it all worked out fine and here we are. There's nothing quite like it and from a therapy point of view it's fantastic.

"Losing a limb is a shock from a lifestyle point of view and it just gave me an escape, something to concentrate on, something that got me up every day.

"I've spoken to lots of amputees since and some do shy away from doing things. It's all about the attitude of wanting to get out there and do something.

"A company I used to work for, QAV, they support me financially to get on track and my brother's company carbon fibre tubes in Fareham, they make all the carbon parts and help with me leg and I've had so many people in my life come and support me to get me to what I want to do."

The cars use specially adapted hand controls to drive Credit: ITV Meridian

Team Brit began in 2015 with just one vehicle but now has six as it continues to provide support and purpose to people.

Each of the cars uses specially adapted technology with hand controls and dashboard control panels allowing the vehicle to be controlled using hands alone.

Head driver coach Jamie Falvey says, "I think motorsport is one of the only, if not the only sport in the world, where drivers with a disability can compete on an even playing field on an even keel.

"So to have the opportunity to do that and not take it up, it would just be a travesty really. You've got you've got to grab it with both hands if you see the opportunity.

"I think it gives other people with disabilities that heads up that it is possible, once the helmet goes on, it doesn't matter.

"You know, other race drivers see another race driver and they just want to race fairly and evenly together."

Team Brit have big ambitions and are determined to be the first All disabled team to take part in 24 hour endurance race of Le Mans in France.