Dorset Police say that a body found in a river in Dorchester is believed to be that of teenager who went missing from the area two months ago.The discovery was made in the Rover Frome near Lubbecke Way at around 3pm on Saturday 22 .Although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be 18-year-old Alex Bendall, who was reported missing on Sunday 12 February.The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.The family of Alex has been informed of the development and officers are giving support.