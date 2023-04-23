Play Brightcove video

Can they do it? Brighton fans think this might be their best chance.

Thousands of Seagulls fans have flocked to Wembley for the first time since 2019.

Brighton will be looking to achieve something that they’ve never previously managed before in their history: win an FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

The Red Devils have won each of their previous five FA Cup ties against the Seagulls, most recently in the 2017-18 quarter-finals.

Fans arrive along Wembley Way

Brighton have, however, won their last two competitive meetings with Man Utd – both under former manager Graham Potter – with an aggregate score of 6-1.

Brighton are appearing in their third FA Cup semi-final – they beat Sheffield Wednesday to reach the final in 1983, and lost to eventual winners Manchester City in 2019.

After beating Sheffield Wednesday in 1983, they lost the final 4-0 in a replay to Man Utd after drawing the first game 2-2 at Wembley.

In fact, these matches against United in the 1983 final started a terrible run of form at Wembley Stadium of Brighton.

Play Brightcove video

They’ve never won a competitive game at Wembley, drawing one and losing four of their five visits there.

Kick off is at 4.30pm