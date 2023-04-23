A burst water pipe has flooded part of the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, causing a power failure to a small number of areas.

Staff say there is no risk to patients, and back-up generators are in place.

But to alleviate pressure on staff, the hospital is asking people to avoid A&E unless absolutely necessary.

Visiting hours are also being restricted while the issues are resolved.

In a statement the RBH said that people with non emergency issues should use alternative healthcare options – 111 or 111online.

"The Urgent Care Centre in Broad Street Mall, Reading, is open until 8pm tonight and people can walk-in and get help with minor illnesses" they said.

"In an emergency, like a suspected heart attack, stroke or severe bleeding, people should ring 999.

"Carers, and visitors to end of life patients, are still able to visit as normal.

"But we would ask other people to reschedule their visits if possible.

"We will update visiting information as soon as possible and we thank everyone for their understanding and patience.