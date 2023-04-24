Police investigating a 'horrendous' attack in Reading, in which a man had his ear bitten off have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to.

A man was assaulted by a group of men at around 1am on Saturday 25 March in the Coconut Bar in St Mary's Butts.

The victim was punched to the face and had his ear bitten off by one of the offenders.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Police were called to Coconut Bar and Kitchen in St Mary's Butts. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Constable Michael Hope of CID based at Reading, said: “This was a horrendous attack, which has left the victim with permanent damage.

“We are releasing images of three men who we believe may have information in connection with this incident.

“If this is you, or you recognise these individuals then please contact Thames Valley Police through our online reporting pages, or via 101 quoting reference 43230137117.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your report 100% anonymously.”

