Motorists are being warned of delays of up to an hour on the M40 this evening, after a multivehicle collision closed two lanes near Oxford.

Tailbacks of 4 miles have been reported on the northbound carriageway, after the crash occurred during the busy rush hour period.

Thames Valley Police and Highways Officers are on scene.

Recovery has been requested.

Nearby roads such as the A34 through Oxford are also extremely busy as motorists seek alternative routes.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.