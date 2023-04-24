A family from Kent has spoken of their shock after waking up to find a flock of sheep in her back garden.

The Fisher family who live near Ashford, couldn't believe it when they discovered the animals grazing in the garden, much to the amusement of the pet cat.

Posting on social media, Mrs Fisher said: "We live in a farming community and love walking up the road to see the sheep.

"Seems they fancied a change of scenery and we had left the gate open by accident the night before so they just popped in.

The sheep happily grazing in a back garden near Ashford. Credit: ITV Meridian

"My husband opened the curtains and saw some woolly beauties in the back and we all rushed down to see and ended up having breakfast with them. "Our community rallied around and we found the farmer very quickly.

"The flock were ready and waiting...heading down the drive."My Bengal cat was very intrigued."

According to the RSPCA, sheep spend most of their day alternating between grazing and resting, and only sleep for around four hours a day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...