Heartbreak for Brighton fans after Seagulls knocked out of FA cup

Brighton's FA Cup dreams are over after being knocked out by Manchester United in a heartbreaking penalty shootout.

The club were looking to reach just their second FA Cup final, with the semi-final ending goalless after 120 minutes at Wembley.

The first 12 penalties of the shoot-out found the net, before Albion favourite March blazed over, allowing Victor Lindelof to win it 7-6 and set up a Wembley return against City.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi felt his side deserved victory against United and a first FA Cup final appearance since 1983.

Brighton fans full of optimism before the game

“I think we deserved to win, because we played better and had more chances to score,” said De Zerbi.

“We suffered in the middle of the second half, but for the other part of the game we commanded the play.

“They (the players) are focused only on our target in the Premier League. We are playing well, we deserve to reach our target of Europe, but football can be cruel.”

Their focus now turns to trying to secure their highest-ever top-flight finish and a first season in Europe.