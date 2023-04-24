The local election in the Frimley Green ward in Surrey has been suspended following the death of one of the candidates.

Tributes have been paid to Karen Campion the Conservative candidate for the Frimley Green ward.

The election due to be held on Thursday 4 May has been "countermanded" - a requirement set out in election law.

All postal votes returned to date for Frimley Green ward will not be counted, and a new election will be called for a date in June.

According to Surrey Heath Conservatives, Karen Campion worked in customer service, community policing, and social housing before she began campaigning to serve as a councillor.

A spokesperson for Frimley Green Conservatives said: "Karen very much wanted to serve her community as a councillor and was enjoying campaigning across Frimley Green, meeting and talking to residents.

"Karen was a mum to two grown-up daughters and three stepchildren and was well-loved in her community.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

Surrey Heath Borough Council Returning Officer, Damian Roberts said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of Mrs Campion, and send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

All other Borough and Parish elections will take place as planned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...