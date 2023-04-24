Live
Local Elections 2023: Results in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Surrey
BERKSHIRE
BRACKNELL FOREST
Bracknell Forest Council has not yet declared.
READING
Labour remains in control of Reading Borough Council.
Labour gained one seat this year, whilst the Conservatives lost one.
The New Council is: Lab 32, Green 7, C 5, LD 3, Ind 1
In 2022, Labour gained 3 seats, the Green Party gained 2, the Liberal Democrats gained 1, the Conservatives lost 3, and the Independents lost 1.
The council make up was as follows:
Labour - 32
Green Party - 7
Conservative - 6
Liberal Democrats - 3
WEST BERKSHIRE
West Berkshire Council has not yet declared.
WINDSOR AND MAIDENHEAD
Windsor and Maidenhead Council has not yet declared.
WOKINGHAM
Wokingham Borough Council has not yet declared.
The Tories lost five seats to the Lib dems at 2022's council elections, where they lost overall control - for the first time in 20 years.
The make up of Wokingham Borough Council after 2022's elections is:
Conservative - 26
Lib Dem seats - 23
Labour - 3
Independent - 2
OXFORDSHIRE
CHERWELL
Cherwell District Council has not yet declared.
Cherwell is a traditional Conservative stronghold.
Last year - in 2022's local elections - the Liberal Democrats gained 4 seats, Labour gained 1, the Green Party gained 1 and the Conservatives lost 6.
The council make up was as follows:
Conservatives - 25
Labour - 10
Liberal Democrats - 7
Independent 4
Green Party - 2
SOUTH OXFORDSHIRE
South Oxfordshire District Council has not yet declared.
VALE OF WHITE HORSE
Vale of White Horse District Council has not yet declared.
WEST OXFORDSHIRE
West Oxfordshire District Council has not yet declared.
As the home of former Prime Minister David Cameron, this district has been a traditional Conservative led council.
In the past, the Tories have been fighting hard to stay in control, whilst the Lib Dems expected to make gains.
The council is now made up of the following after 2022's elections:
Conservative - 20
Liberal Democrat - 15
Labour - 9
Independent - 3
Green Party - 2
SURREY
GUILDFORD
Guildford Borough Council has not yet declared.
SURREY HEATH
Surrey Heath Borough Council has not yet declared.
WAVERLEY
Waverley Borough Council has not yet declared.