A near miss incident that could have fatally injured school children was averted by a 'quick thinking' rail worker a report has revealed.

The Rail Accident Investigation Board was called to investigate the incident at Farnborough North station in Hampshire, after pedestrians were nearly hit by a train whilst crossing the tracks.

The report says that on 19 May 2022 over 100 people were waiting to cross the tracks using the footpath level crossing after disembarking a service. They were identified as mostly young people who had travelled to Farnborough to attend school or college.

Once the train departed the east side of the station, the gates, which prevent pedestrians crossing whilst a train is nearby, were unlocked allowing them to cross the tracks.

The station also has miniature stop lights that changed from red to green, indicating it was safe to cross.

The gates were controlled by a crossing attendant from Network Rail, to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

The crossing. Credit: ITV Meridian

One unlocked, the person at the front of the queue opened the gate and the group started to cross the railway. Each person held the gate open for the person following them.

When around half the group had crossed, the miniature stop lights changed from green to red and an audible warning started, indicating that another train was approaching.

The crossing attendant turned the switch to lock the gates, but crossing users continued to pass through the gate - meaning the lock could not engage.

The pedestrians continued to cross until the crossing attendant left their cabin and directly intervened to close it.

The driver of a train approaching from around a bend in the track saw people on the crossing ahead and applied the train’s emergency brake and sounded the horn.

Thankfully the crossing was clear before the train passed over it.

The station sign at Farnborough North. Credit: ITV Meridian

RAIB has made two recommendations to Network Rail regarding improvements in the risk assessment process for footpath level crossings where there is a history of safety incidents occurring, and formalising competency requirements for temporary and interim crossing attendants.

RAIB has also identified one learning point for railway organisations which are reminded that complex projects, or those requiring engagement with external stakeholders over an extended period, require managerial continuity.

Andrew Hall, Chief Inspector of Rail Accidents said: “This incident was particularly serious because it involved large numbers of school and college students crossing the railway on a footpath crossing, ahead of a train travelling at speed.

"A serious accident was probably avoided due to the quick thinking of the crossing attendant who, on realising the danger, ran to intervene directly by closing a crossing gate that the students were holding open for each other.

“Behind the incident was an issue of the type RAIB has seen before. Historically the railway knew of the risks at this crossing and ongoing efforts were being made to replace it with a footbridge. This was proving time consuming and difficult, as is sometimes the case when planning decisions are involved.

"In the meantime, additional warning lights were installed, and a crossing attendant was provided to remotely control electromagnetic locks on the gates, thereby reducing risk. However, a known residual risk was that the crossing’s users might not respond correctly when the audible alarm and warning lights were activated by an approaching train.

"In this case people held open the gates for each other as the train approached, meaning the attempted application of the gate locks by the attendant had no effect.

“If a known level of residual risk is allowed to persist for a long time, the chances of it manifesting itself as an accident or serious incident will inevitably rise.

"This is what happened at Farnborough North and is why the incident holds a powerful lesson.”