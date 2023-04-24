Update:

The A27 in Hampshire has reopened following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

According to Portsmouth Roads, the incident has now been cleared.

There will be some residual delays remain in Cosham, Farlington but traffic is easing.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes after a major crash closed the A27 in Hampshire.

A multi-vehicle collision has closed the westbound carriageway between the A20430 and the M27, whilst emergency services work to clear the road.

National Highways has reported 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closure, whilst the A3(M) south is also experiencing significant disruption.

The road is not expected to open until after 1pm today the agency said, and has been closed since 8:30am.

Traffic camera pictures from National Highways. Credit: National Highways

Traffic monitoring service, TomTom, reports that local roads through Cosham and Hilsea are extremely busy, with delays of up to 20 minutes reported.

The slip road between the A3(M) South and the A27 has also been closed it said.

Queues on the motorway are back to J3 for Waterlooville and Havant.

Local bus services run by Stagecoach in Portsmouth have also been affected, with three routes experiencing delays due to the closure.

A diversion route has been put in place - but delays are 'likely'.

Exit at the Harts Farm interchange.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and join the A2030.

Continue over the A27 to a roundabout.

Take the 1st exit and continue on the A2030 to the A3(M) junction 5 interchange.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and join the A2030 Havant Road.

Follow for approximately 1 mile to the A2030 Eastern Road T junction.

Turn left and join the dual carriageway.

Continue for approximately 1 mile to the A27 Eastern Road interchange.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join the A27 westbound.

It is not known if anyone has been injured, but National Highways confirmed Hampshire Police was in attendance.