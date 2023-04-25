A woman was travelling on a bus on the Isle of Wight when she was sexually assaulted, detectives have said.

Police now want to speak to two men who they believe may be able to help them with the investigation.

The incident happened on the number 3 bus between Ventnor and Shanklin on Thursday 20 April.

The victim, in her 20s, was sat at the back of the bus and was joined by two men she did not know.

One of the men - described as white with tanned skin, around 6ft tall, aged in his 40s with black hair and a black jacket – made inappropriate comments to the woman and touched her over her clothing.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was on the bus that afternoon between 2pm and 3pm.

Those with information are urged to contact police on 101, quoting 44230154815.