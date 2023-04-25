A man from Kent says he's been left devastated after his dog died whilst saving his life from a huge fire which destroyed his home, caused by an e-scooter.

Kevin Record, 43, suffered life-changing injuries when his e-scooter exploded into flames in his flat in Sheerness on 17 April.

His dog Shogun jumped onto his bed in the early hours of the morning to wake him up and alert him to the fire.

He found sparks coming from his e-scooter but within seconds it exploded, with the fire rapidly spreading.

Panicked and disoriented, Kevin managed to escape the fire and smoke-filled room, however, he sustained life-changing burns to the right side of his body.

The fire completely destroyed Kevin's flat in Sheerness High Street on 17 April. Credit: KFRS

Kevin was heartbroken when he discovered his dog, Shogun, had sadly died in the blaze.

He said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what’s happened, especially losing Shogun. He was everything to me and died saving my life.

“I can’t explain the speed of the fire. I had never seen anything like it. Within seconds, it was like a fireball that spread to everything in sight. It was like a grenade going off, just terrifying.”

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called just after 1.35am, but all of Kevin’s belongings were destroyed.

Investigators believe a fault occurred while the e-scooter was on charge, causing the battery pack to overheat and catch alight.

Kevin is now warning people of the risks when storing or charging e-scooters, and any other devices with lithium-ion batteries.

Investigators believe the fire started when a fault occurred while the e-scooter was on charge. Credit: KFRS

Speaking from his hospital bed, Kevin said he routinely checked his e-scooter was in good working order, as he was aware of the fire risk with lithium-ion battery-powered devices.

He added: “I’m quite into technology and thought I had a good understanding of electronics, but this just shows a fire like this can happen to anyone.

“I was a real advocate of things like e-scooters and e-cigarettes, but I wouldn’t ever buy anything like that again after going through this.

“I would never want this to happen to anyone else, so I hope by sharing my experience, I can help other people to stay safe.”

Kevin Record pictured with his dog Shogun who alerted him to the fire, but sadly died. Credit: KFRS

KFRS Crew Manager Steve Smart, who was one of the first firefighters at the scene, said: “Kevin absolutely had a lucky escape - if Shogun hadn’t woken him up the outcome could have been very different.

“We’re grateful to Kevin for sharing his story, which we know can’t have been easy, but we hope it will help to raise awareness of the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and encourage people to take extra care, and to use and store them safely to reduce the chance of a fire.

“If you have any items powered by lithium-ion batteries please remember to only purchase devices and parts from reputable suppliers, charge and store them safely in line with the manufacturer’s guidance, and only charge them when you’re at home and awake, so you’ll know quickly if there’s a fire, always unplug them after use and store them well away from escape routes or sleeping areas.

“Also, it’s essential to have a smoke alarm on each floor of your home and to test it weekly - it could save your life.”

