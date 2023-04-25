Fatboy Slim to perform intimate concert in Hove to support emerging artists

Fatboy Slim will be performing an intimate concert in Hove to support emerging artists.

Norman Cook will be performing the three-hour set at The Old Market as part of the venue's Gig for a Gig fundraising initiative this May.

Money from the show will go towards continuing the venue's vision to support and host emerging artists.

This show will mark the second time that Norman Cook has supported The Old Market.

Norman Cook said: "I am so excited about doing another intimate three-hour session at The Old Market. We are trying out a new look show, so anything could happen!"

Helen Jewell, Creative Director at The Old Market, added: "We are so thankful to Norman aka Fatboy Slim for generously donating his time and talent to our Gig for a Gig initiative.

"This is a testament to his unwavering commitment to supporting new and emerging artists, as well as preserving venues like ours that bring joy to the community.

"We are honoured to have such a dedicated friend in our corner, and this performance will help us continue to thrive and inspire for years to come."

The gig takes place at The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove on Thursday 18 May.