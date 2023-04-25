Play Brightcove video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

A football fan from Brighton who's wife is from Ukraine is running a staggering 1,569 miles to raise money for medical supplies for the war-torn country.

Anthony Seddon is taking part in park runs, marathons and half-marathons around the Meridian region.

His challenge is to run the distance from the Amex stadium in Brighton to the Dnipro Arena in Ukraine - the city where he met his wife, Anna.

"We count ourselves lucky we chose to live here, not in Ukraine," he said.

"And we just want to do as much as we can to help friends, family and the nation as a whole."

The couple have been posting videos online of their progress, and have already raised almost £30,000 through this and other efforts.

Their fundraising is currently going towards essential medical supplies and training.

"Generally, it's just a worrying time because you don't know what's going to happen and what the next day is going to bring," Anna said.

"And we are all just hoping for good news every day. But unfortunately, we haven't had any good news so far."

With 500 miles now behind him, Anthony is a third of the way through a marathon effort likely to take him another two years.

Further funds, they hope, will help rebuild the country where they fell in love.