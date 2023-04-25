Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham went to meet Jonathan as he entertained drivers with a beaming performance

Jonathan Porter. Remember that name because the reaction to his on-street singing while on duty as a roadworker suggests he could be the next big thing.

As he manned a set of temporary traffic lights, the 21-year old first wowed people with his rendition of James Arthur's 'Don't Let Go' which attracted huge amounts of positive feedback.

A self-confessed shower singer, Jonathan is a little shy about his talent and says he's never really considered a career in music.

Fans say there's nothing to say he couldn't follow in the same footsteps as Adele, who like Jonathan, is from Tottenham in north London and started out in a cafe, similar to his humble beginnings.

Play Brightcove video

Jonathan's first social performance recorded by Lewis Collins landlord of The New Inn

"It's kind of shocking, more mind blowing than anything else, because I'm just minding my own business.

"I'm just enjoying myself because I know the job takes quite a few hours so I have to entertain myself while I'm out here.

"It's weird for me because I don't think I'm as good as people say that I am."

Online, some women have asked to be serenaded by the roadworker's dulcet tones.

"I'm a nerd, so in terms of reading comments like that they do make me blush because it's not something I'm used to", says Jonathan.

Jonathan is building a fan base Credit: ITV News

Jonathan's been working within road repairs for 18 months but it was only last week, in Bexhill, East Sussex that he caught the eye of a pub landlord who ended up posting a video on Facebook.

As the owner of The New Inn for just over two weeks, Lewis Collins had intended a charity event on Saturday April 29th to be his first chance to engage with the local community.

Instead, Lewis has turned talent agent, and offered Jonathan a gig in front of his punters after being amazed by his bounce and beaming performance.

"I just turned up to clean the pub in the morning, so about nine in the morning and I got out the car and I heard somebody singing in the middle of the street.

"It's a bit strange at that time in the morning, usually it's nine at night, when everyone's had a few drinks.

"So I just listened to him for a little while and thought, wow, he's really good!"

Owner of Earls Mercantile, Sean Berkeley said, "He's cheered us all up, we've had roadworks for the last couple of weeks, takings have been down.

"Soon as we saw him, we thought he was absolutely amazing, I bought him a coffee when he first came down which he was made up with. He's a top lad!"

Lewis has managed to connect Jonathan with a music producer, and while the roadworker enjoys his day job and entertaining drivers, his newly developed fanbase believe he could find fame behind a mic.

Have you read these stories?