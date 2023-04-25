A Low Traffic Neighbourhood bollard in Oxford has been removed in what the council is calling an act of 'vandalism' which is causing a 'significant safety risk'.

The removal of the bollard was discovered on Clive Road in Cowley on Sunday (23 April).

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “Low traffic neighbourhoods in Oxford are intended to make residential streets safer and more comfortable for walking, wheeling and cycling.

“All plastic bollards used in the low traffic neighbourhoods were replaced with sturdier timber bollards in March 2023.

“The new bollards were chosen in consultation with emergency services, and our highways engineers, learning from other areas that had experienced similar issues.

"These actions were in response to a number of vandalism incidents."

LTNs were installed to stop motorists using residential roads as a rat-run, and to encourage people to walk and cycle more.

However vandalism of bollards is an issue which has been ongoing since they were installed.

In December 2022, CCTV footage was released showing people setting the traffic-reducing bollards alight.

It shows the bollard in Howard Street being set on fire, drivers driving over it and one person ripping it out of the ground and walking off.

The Oxfordshire County Council spokesperson added: “Since the installation of the timber bollards the rate of vandalism attempts has dropped.

"The council continues to look at all solutions to prevent vandalism including working with Thames Valley Police to prosecute offenders where they can be identified.”