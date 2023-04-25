A campaign to protect lollipop men and women from abusive drivers is being relaunched in Buckinghamshire, with motorists warned they could face a fine of up to £1,000 and be disqualified from driving if they don't comply with the rules.

There are currently 60 school crossing patrollers who go out with their stop signs to help children cross the road safely to school every day in Buckinghamshire.

But the council says some drivers are ignoring the lollipop men and women, being abusive and carrying out dangerous manoeuvres to avoid having to stop.

In one incident a driver refused to stop when the patroller was already standing in the road and swerved around them to get past, putting lives at risk.

Drivers also block pavements and stop or park in inconsiderate locations to drop off their children, particularly at ‘School Keep Clear’ markings and at bus stops.

So, the council is relaunching its ‘Respect Me’ campaign to remind drivers to be more considerate and respectful of the job school crossing patrollers do.

Drivers are being warned they could face a £1000 fine if they fail to comply with the rules surrounding lollipop patrollers. Credit: ITV News

Drivers must stop when they are shown the STOP 'lollipop' sign, and are being warned that failing to do so can lead to a £1,000 fine, three penalty points and disqualification from driving. Vehicles must also remain stationary until the pole has been lowered and the patroller is back on the pavement.

Cabinet Member for Transport, Steven Broadbent said: "Our lollipop men and women are valuable members of our local school communities and are well-loved and appreciated by the pupils and parents they help.

"We know that the majority of drivers are considerate but it seems that a minority are choosing to ignore the Highway Code and could be putting lives in danger. We will always have a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour which threatens the physical or mental wellbeing of our crossing patroller staff or which compromises the safety of those crossing the road."

"We hope that communities will continue to support their local patrollers to do their job safely. We need drivers to be patient and considerate - after all it's only asking for a few seconds to ensure everyone crosses safely."

