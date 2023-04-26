Police have launched an arson investigation after people living in a house in Ashford in Kent woke up to find their front door on fire.

Emergency services were called to reports the property was alight at around 1.20am on Saturday.

The blaze at Sheldwich Close was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with any relevant footage to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Detectives are treating the incident as arson, and are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may assist enquiries to come forward.

"You can call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...