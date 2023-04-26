A woman has been raped while walking along a path in Abingdon in broad daylight.

The victim was walking along a pathway alongside Shelley Close from Northcourt Road between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (22 April) when she was approached by a man.

The man spoke to her briefly before assaulting her.

He's described as a white male, possible balding or with receding hair and was wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt.

The victim, a woman aged in her twenties, sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

She is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Police will be stepping up patrols around the area of Shelley Close and Northcourt Road. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector David Whiteaker, of Abingdon CID, said: “We are investigating this incident with the utmost priority, and the victim is being supported by officers.

“We know there were a large number of people in or around the area at the time of the offence.

“We would appeal to anybody who believes they were in the area and may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“This incident has occurred in broad daylight in the early evening of Saturday, and I’m confident that people will have seen what occurred.

“You can contact us in the strictest confidence, either by making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230175705.

“For 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I am acutely aware of the concern that incidents such as this will have in the local community.

“We have increased our patrols in the area, with this being both uniformed and plain-clothed officers.

“If you have any concerns, you will be able to address these with any officers, who will be happy to speak with you.

“Although no arrests have been made in connection with this incident, we are making enquiries, including CCTV and house to house enquiries to ascertain the full circumstances and to locate the offender.”

