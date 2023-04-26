A primary school in Sittingbourne in Kent has issued a warning to parents and carers after reports of an attempted kidnap incident.

Kent Police confirmed they were called to Kemsley Recreation Ground at around 4.20pm on Tuesday afternoon. (25 April)

The child was able to return home safely.

Two men aged 29 and 60 were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Writing to parents and carers, the Headteacher of Kemsley Primary Academy, Miss Homer said: "This evening (Tuesday) we have been informed that there has been an attempted kidnap on a child at Kemsley Recreation Ground, around 4:30pm this afternoon, by a slight/athletic man around 5ft 9, with dark eyes, wearing black sports wear, white gloves and a full ski mask.

"Tomorrow during assembly, the school shall be reminding children how to remain vigilant whilst walking home from school (especially pupils in Y5 and Y6 who have permission to do so) - walking with a friend, how to stay safe whilst playing outside and how to respond to potentially dangerous situations including Stranger Danger'."

In a statement a Kent Police spokesperson said: "At around 4.20pm on Tuesday 25 April 2023, Kent Police was called to a report of an attempted abduction of a child in Kemsley Recreation Ground, Sittingbourne.

"Officers attended and, as part of their enquiries, arrested two men from Sittingbourne, aged 29 and 60, who remain in custody.

"Anyone with information regarding the incident or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist officers, should call 01795 419119 quoting 46/74206/23."

