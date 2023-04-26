Play Brightcove video

Local resident Michael Ludgate says a one-way system could help improve safety on the road.

Residents living in a Reading street were woken by a loud bang in the early hours of Wednesday after a suspected drink driver smashed into a number of parked cars.

Emergency services were called to Alpine Street near the town centre at around 2:30am.

Police say the car is thought to have travelled down the hill and then hit the cars near a bend.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving above the alcohol limit and remains in custody.

Local resident Michael Ludgate said: "It's a little worrying when someone comes over the brow of the hill and if someone's coming the other way it can be quite dangerous.

"It's been mostly people in shock this morning, and people finding out their cars had been damaged. It's quite worrying.

"A one-way system could make things better but it would have to be considered with people getting in and out of their cars and getting access"

Footage of the damage left after a suspected drink driver smashed into parked vehicles

Posting on Facebook, a Reading Police spokesperson said: "At around 2:30am this morning, a few residents on a street in Reading were rudely woken up by a loud bang and had found out that someone had crashed into their parked cars… five cars in total were damaged!

"I’m sure you can all guess what prevented the driver from navigating the road like everyone else…

"If you guessed alcohol, you’d be right!

"The driver failed the roadside breath test and was taken to custody. He provided two evidential samples with a lower reading of 88ug! More than double the limit!

"I’m sure he’ll wave goodbye to his licence when he goes to court."

