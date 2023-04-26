Play Brightcove video

Watch as Chaka the Fairy Penguin has an MRI scan to check his balance. Video courtesy of Weymouth SEA LIFE Adventure Park and Cave Veterinary Specialists.

A 'wobbly' penguin from Weymouth's SEA LIFE Adventure Park has received an MRI scan to check his balance in a world first for the species.

After experiencing some occasional wobbling the team decided to take Chaka the Fairy penguin to a specialist vet in Somerset for an MRI to investigate his balance issues.

Luckily the scan went well and showed nothing of concern for Chaka who is continuing to live a happy healthy life at the park.

But the team say the scan is 'hugely important' and will help with developing knowledge on the species that can be shared with other vets, zoos, aquariums and sanctuaries around the world.

During the scan, special efforts were made to ensure Chaka was as settled as possible, and he was closely monitored throughout the process.

Kico Iraola, Curator at SEA LIFE Weymouth said: “Chaka has become a penguin pioneer.

"Although his own waddle may still be a little wobbly, he has made great strides for the world of veterinary science and the penguin world.”

