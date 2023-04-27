Firefighters are currently tackling a residential fire in Hastings with people being told to avoid the area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire on Milward Road shortly after 3am this morning (Thursday 27 April).

Eight fire engines from Hastings, Bexhill and Battle are on the scene along with the aerial ladder platform.

They are damping down and the service said they will be at the scene "for some considerable time".

The service says all people are accounted for with one casualty reported being looked after by the ambulance service.

More to follow.