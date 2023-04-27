The family of a 16-year-old boy who died on the railway in Cosham say they are devastated by his death and will never overcome losing him .

Jake Norman died on the railway on 23 April. His family say they want to raise awareness of the dangers of railway tracks.

They said: "As a family we are devastated for the loss of our son, brother, nephew, cousin and grandson, Jake Norman.

"Jake was a very strong-willed young man who always thought about others first, he was kind, caring and always helpful. Jake loved spending his time with his family and being at the gym. He had his whole life ahead of him.

"Jake was loved and adored by his friends, we as a family have felt this love through the tributes and kind messages we have received.

"We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks through this tragic incident and that we as a family will never be able to overcome losing him. We will always love and miss you".

Officers were called to the line in Cosham at 6.56am on 23 April following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however Jake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are not treating the incident as suspicious but they are still working to establish the full circumstances behind his death and how he came to access the railway in the lead up to his death.

Anyone who may have seen Jake or has any useful information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 147 of 23/04/23.